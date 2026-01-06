Collectors line up for Year of the Horse stamps

China Daily, January 06, 2026

Residents wait in line to purchase Year of the Horse zodiac stamps at a shopping mall in Weifang, Shandong province, on Monday. ZHANG CHI/FOR CHINA DAILY

China Post officially released a set of special stamps on Monday in celebration of the upcoming Year of the Horse, sparking a frenzy among collectors.

Despite the winter chill, long lines began forming at post offices across Beijing as early as Sunday afternoon. By 8 am on Monday, when sales officially began, eager collectors — ranging from seasoned stamp fans to younger enthusiasts bundled in thick coats — were already lined up along the sidewalks.

The Year of the Horse will begin on Feb 17, according to the Chinese calendar.

This year's celebrations carry added cultural weight following the successful inscription of the Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year, on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2024, a milestone that has heightened public interest in traditional customs.

The collection features two stamps with a total face value of 2.40 yuan ($0.34).

The first depicts a red horse treading on clouds, symbolizing steady economic and social development and reflecting the nation's aspirations toward the future objectives of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30). The second has three horses running together among good-luck patterns, representing the unity and joint efforts of all Chinese people as they work toward building a modern socialist country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts.

In Chinese culture, the horse is a potent symbol of vitality, strength, and success. Often associated with the idiom "Ma Dao Cheng Gong" — meaning "instant success upon the arrival of the horse" — the animal represents an unyielding spirit and rapid progress. Horses have long been treasured for their role in transportation and prosperity, and they're still a favorite zodiac sign today, viewed as a harbinger of energy and progress in the new year.

China Post has issued annual zodiac stamps since 1980, with each collection garnering intense interest from the philatelic community. For the first time, China Post broke professional barriers this year by using a dual-track selection process, combining public submissions with expert and popular voting.

"It is not only a breakthrough in design but a vivid practice of sharing cultural development with the people," said Liu Aili, chairman of China Post Group.

The sentiment was shared by a public juror spotted waiting in line in Beijing on Monday. "I participated in the voting and review process three months ago," he told local media. "Seeing the stamps I helped choose finally go on sale makes this collection incredibly meaningful to me."

Monday's release includes 26.68 million sets of the basic stamps, alongside specialized formats and booklets. A joint souvenir sheet featuring stamp designs from the postal departments of the Chinese mainland, and the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions was unveiled on the same day.

The stamps will be available for six months at designated postal outlets and through various online platforms, including the China Post app and official WeChat stores.

