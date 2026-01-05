Beverage industry brews holiday consumption boom in SW China

Xinhua) 13:10, January 05, 2026

GUIYANG, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- While iconic tourist destinations across China drew massive crowds during the New Year holiday, young people in Guiyang, the capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, opted for a unique lifestyle -- savoring specialty coffee by day and gathering over innovative local craft beer by night.

This "coffee by day, beer by night" culture has emerged as a defining feature of the city's holiday vibe and a fresh catalyst for its consumption-driven economy.

On the afternoon of Jan. 1, a steady stream of customers lined up at Captain George, a local coffee shop near the historic Wenchang Pavilion. Wang Kai, a barista at the coffee shop, noted that they had been bustling nonstop since opening at 8:30 a.m.

Li Anqi, a tourist from Beijing who made a stopover in Guiyang during her return from a business trip, visited three coffee shops over the holiday. "I never anticipated being so impressed by the coffee shops here. The quality was exceptional," said Li, adding that she waited 30 minutes at Captain George, "but it was well worth it."

The café's reputation rests on quality -- its founder won the championship at the 2025 World Brewers Cup in Indonesia. Besides, innovation often incorporates local flavors. Native ingredients such as Roxburgh rose fruit and fish mint evolved from novelties into signature hits.

Despite not producing coffee beans, Guiyang has emerged as a coffee powerhouse. The city now boasts over 3,000 cafés and has nurtured more than 10 national and international champions in coffee roasting and brewing.

As night fell, the narrow alley of Taiping Road, home to several craft beer bars, buzzed with crowds.

During the holiday season, TripSmith, a local craft beer brand launched in 2013, attracted crowds eager to sample its unique flavors. "On New Year's Eve, seats started filling up as early as 6 p.m., and the venue remained packed until the early hours of New Year's Day," said Wang Zhisong, owner of a TripSmith branch on Taiping Road, adding that the bar served nearly 800 customers that night.

These craft beer bars, often operating late into the evening and averaging 60 to 80 yuan (about 8.5 to 11 U.S. dollars) per person, have become vital hubs for nighttime social engagement.

"For me, drinking here is less about the alcohol and more about exploration and conversation. The distinctive flavors of the beers naturally spark lively discussions," said Li Fan, a post-90s craft beer enthusiast.

These cafés and breweries have turned the city's historic streets and traditional neighborhoods into vibrant spaces for relaxation and spending, drawing young consumers into areas once overlooked.

Data from the municipal commerce bureau shows that Guiyang now boasts over 1,200 craft beer bars -- one of the highest densities in China. The TripSmith brand operates nine outlets in Guiyang and has expanded beyond Guizhou, with its products now available in over 200 Chinese cities.

The commitment to quality and locally sourced ingredients has garnered global acclaim. In November 2025, a sour beer crafted by TripSmith from Guizhou's strawberries and apricots clinched a gold medal at the Brussels Beer Challenge in Belgium.

Statistics show that the craft beer festival held in Guiyang during the National Day holiday in 2025 attracted nearly 150,000 participants, generating over 1.5 million yuan in direct revenue for vendors while boosting the revenue of dining and retail businesses by about 20 percent.

From January to September 2025, the city's beverage sector, encompassing specialty coffee and craft beer, raked in a revenue of 667 million yuan, marking a year-on-year surge of 52.8 percent.

"These breweries and cafés have evolved into pivotal nodes linking social life, cultural experiences, and tourism. They have become vital engines driving urban consumption vitality and enhancing the city's youthful appeal," said Mo Fei, an official with the municipal commerce bureau.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)