Serial collision involving 30 vehicles occurs on highway in S.Korea, killing 4

Xinhua) 10:04, January 10, 2026

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A chain-reaction collision involving 30 vehicles occurred on the Seosan-Yeongdeok Expressway in South Korea on Saturday, killing at least four people, YTN News reported.

The accident took place near the Namsangju Interchange. Among the victims were a truck driver and three drivers of passenger vehicles.

Fire officials said they are investigating whether there are additional casualties.

