Home>>
Serial collision involving 30 vehicles occurs on highway in S.Korea, killing 4
(Xinhua) 10:04, January 10, 2026
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A chain-reaction collision involving 30 vehicles occurred on the Seosan-Yeongdeok Expressway in South Korea on Saturday, killing at least four people, YTN News reported.
The accident took place near the Namsangju Interchange. Among the victims were a truck driver and three drivers of passenger vehicles.
Fire officials said they are investigating whether there are additional casualties.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- S. Korean special counsel seeks 10-year prison term for ex-president Yoon on arrest obstruction charge: media
- Regional co-op crucial to stabilizing South Korea’s industrial investment
- Check-in at Gyeongju, South Korea: the host city of APEC 2025!
- Visit to Gyeongju, S. Korea -- open-air museum city
- Ruling on ex-S. Korean president Yoon's obstruction of arrest case to be delivered on Jan. 16
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.