Check-in at Gyeongju, South Korea: the host city of APEC 2025!

14:14, October 27, 2025 By Zhao Tong, Zhang Wenjie, Peng Yukai, Cui Yige, Ryu Mih-yun ( People's Daily Online

The 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Gyeongju, South Korea from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

Step into Bulguksa Temple and experience the solemnity and wisdom of this UNESCO World Heritage site. Stroll along Hwangridan-gil, wandering through cafes, eateries, and photo studios in renovated traditional Hanok buildings, where the historic charm meets modern trends in a delightful surprise.

An ancient city brimming with modern vitality, Gyeongju embodies the mutual learning between civilizations.

Gyeongju, we're here!

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)