Home>>
Check-in at Gyeongju, South Korea: the host city of APEC 2025!
By Zhao Tong, Zhang Wenjie, Peng Yukai, Cui Yige, Ryu Mih-yun (People's Daily Online) 14:14, October 27, 2025
The 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Gyeongju, South Korea from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.
Step into Bulguksa Temple and experience the solemnity and wisdom of this UNESCO World Heritage site. Stroll along Hwangridan-gil, wandering through cafes, eateries, and photo studios in renovated traditional Hanok buildings, where the historic charm meets modern trends in a delightful surprise.
An ancient city brimming with modern vitality, Gyeongju embodies the mutual learning between civilizations.
Gyeongju, we're here!
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- S. Korea's court issues warrant to detain lawmaker on bribery charge involving ex-President Yoon's wife
- Breaking precedent, S. Korean president visits Japan in strategic signal on ties
- DPRK says S. Korean military conducted "serious provocation"
- 7 out of 10 S. Koreans expect President Lee to administer state affairs well: poll
- Lee Jae-myung elected S. Korea's president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.