China promotes industrial microgrids for low-carbon transformation

Xinhua) 16:21, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has issued new guidelines to promote green microgrids in the industrial sector, as part of a broader strategy to bolster the new energy sector and accelerate carbon reduction in key industries.

Industrial green microgrids are integrated energy systems designed to primarily supply clean power to industrial users, combining technologies such as solar and wind power, high-efficiency heat pumps, advanced energy storage solutions, and intelligent energy management.

Currently, China has over 300 microgrid projects in operation nationwide. However, the sector remains in its pilot phase, facing challenges including the lack of unified technical standards, incomplete market-based mechanisms and insufficient coordination with the main power grid.

To address these issues, the guidelines, jointly issued by five government departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), rolled out an array of measures.

According to the official document, newly built renewable power projects at industrial enterprises and parks must ensure that at least 60 percent of their electricity is consumed locally or in nearby areas on an annual basis. The development of advanced equipment and technologies will also be prioritized, including high-efficiency water electrolysis for hydrogen production, fuel cell power generation facilities, and integrated wind-solar flexible hydrogen production systems.

An MIIT official said that the ministry will enhance policy support and guidance for key industries, providing solid backing for the green and low-carbon transformation of major industrial sectors.

