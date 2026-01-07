Tang Dynasty tomb with exquisite artifacts unearthed in Xi'an

XI'AN, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists in northwest China's Shaanxi Province have discovered a tomb dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), unearthing a collection of ceramics, bronze ware, and gold and silver artifacts, according to the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology on Tuesday.

The excavation took place between January 2022 and April 2024 in the Jiali village of Chang'an District in Xi'an, capital of the province, before a local renovation project. Among the ancient tombs in the project area, one labeled M228 was identified as the burial site of Ma Sanniang, wife of Dong Shunxian, a military officer in the Tang Dynasty. She was buried in 698 AD.

A total of 19 items or sets of burial objects were recovered, including pottery, bronze, iron, gold and silver ware, and stone objects. Notably, several of the gold and silver pieces demonstrated exceptional craftsmanship.

According to Shi Sheng, a staff member with the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology, most of the gold and silver items were hair ornaments for women or containers. The silver jar and stemmed cup are decorated primarily with grape vine patterns, a style influenced by Western Regions, reflecting the vibrant cultural exchanges between China's central plain areas and the Western Regions at the time.

These gold and silver artifacts have significant research value, providing new material evidence for studying cultural and trade interactions between China and other civilizations during the peak time of the Tang Dynasty, Shi added.

