Archaeological discoveries from Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1 exhibited in Beijing

Xinhua) 12:10, December 27, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows exhibits at the exhibition "Echoes of King Kaolie -- Archaeological Discoveries from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday, featuring more than 200 pieces of exhibits unearthed from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1.

Built in the Warring States period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.), the Wuwangdun tomb in Huainan City of east China's Anhui Province has been recognized as the largest and highest-grade tomb with the most complex structure from the ancient Chu state that has been so far excavated. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows bronze chimes at the exhibition "Echoes of King Kaolie -- Archaeological Discoveries from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday, featuring more than 200 pieces of exhibits unearthed from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1.

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows an exhibit at the exhibition "Echoes of King Kaolie -- Archaeological Discoveries from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday, featuring more than 200 pieces of exhibits unearthed from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1.

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows an exhibit at the exhibition "Echoes of King Kaolie -- Archaeological Discoveries from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday, featuring more than 200 pieces of exhibits unearthed from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1.

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows exhibits at the exhibition "Echoes of King Kaolie -- Archaeological Discoveries from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday, featuring more than 200 pieces of exhibits unearthed from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1.

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows exhibits at the exhibition "Echoes of King Kaolie -- Archaeological Discoveries from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday, featuring more than 200 pieces of exhibits unearthed from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1.

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows exhibits at the exhibition "Echoes of King Kaolie -- Archaeological Discoveries from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1" in the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday, featuring more than 200 pieces of exhibits unearthed from the Wuwangdun Tomb No. 1.

