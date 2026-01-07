5.2-magnitude quake hits NW China's Xinjiang, no casualties reported

08:31, January 07, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- No casualties have been reported so far after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan in Kashgar region in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region early on Wednesday.

The earthquake struck the county at 3:17 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The epicenter was monitored at 37.58 degrees north latitude and 74.93 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

The local government and emergency response authorities told Xinhua that there have been no reports of casualties or property damage. The local transportation, electricity and communications were not affected, and the daily life and production activities of the residents remain normal.

