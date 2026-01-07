Trump weighs options to acquire Greenland including use of U.S. military: White House

Xinhua) 08:12, January 07, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and his team are weighing "a range of options" to acquire Denmark's Greenland, including "utilizing the U.S. military," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal," Leavitt told Xinhua in an emailed statement.

She said that "President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said Monday that nobody would fight the United States if it tried to seize Greenland, which is Denmark's autonomous territory.

It was "the formal position of the U.S. government that Greenland should be part of the U.S.," Miller said in an interview with CNN.

"We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense," Trump reiterated in a phone interview with The Atlantic on Sunday, reaffirming that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to U.S. intervention while claiming it was up to others to decide what a U.S. large-scale strike against Venezuela means for Greenland.

"If the U.S. chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops, including NATO and thus the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned on Monday in response.

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and Denmark issued a joint statement on Tuesday, which said that "it is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."

The leaders underscored that Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe, and it is critical for international and transatlantic security, noting that NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority and European allies are increasing their presence in the area.

Since taking office again in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in gaining control of Greenland, saying that he would not rule out using "military or economic coercion" to achieve that goal.

