U.S. vice president confirms attack at his home in Ohio

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Monday confirmed that his home in the Midwestern state of Ohio was attacked, noting that he was not at home when the incident happened.

"As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly," Vance wrote on X. "We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC."

Secret Service agents detained a suspect shortly after midnight, and law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 26-year-old William DeFoor, according to local media.

The attack is the latest in a series of incidents of violence against U.S. political leaders in recent months.

Last year in September, 31-year-old political activist Charlie Kirk was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Two state legislators in Minnesota were shot in June, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured. In April, the residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was set on fire.

