Trump threatens Venezuela's acting president over refusal to cooperate with U.S.

Xinhua) 10:09, January 05, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened that Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodríguez could "pay a very big price, probably bigger than" that of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, if she continued to refuse cooperation with the United States.

"If she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro," Trump said in a phone interview with The Atlantic. Maduro was taken by U.S. force away from his country on Saturday and is now in custody in New York to stand trial on alleged drug charges.

Trump made clear that he would not stand what he described as Rodríguez's defiant rejection of the armed U.S. intervention, according to the magazine.

Trump also stressed that the United States needs Greenland "absolutely," reaffirming that Venezuela may not be the last country subject to U.S. intervention, according to The Atlantic.

"We do need Greenland, absolutely," Trump said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in another media interview Sunday morning that Trump will keep all options open on how to "run" Venezuela, assess if the country's interim leadership can "make right decisions," and will not rule out the U.S. military presence in the country in the future.

"We expect to see more compliance and cooperation than we were previously receiving," Rubio said of Rodríguez on CBS.

"Our objectives when it comes to how Venezuela impacts the national interest of the United States have not changed, and we want those addressed. We want drug trafficking to stop. We want no more gang members to come our way," Rubio said.

At least 80 Venezuelan people were killed during U.S. airstrikes, a New York Times report said Sunday, citing Venezuelan officials.

Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice ordered late Saturday that Rodríguez assume the role of acting president of the country in the absence of Maduro.

The U.S. raid on Venezuela has drawn worldwide condemnation and concern.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)