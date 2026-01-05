Research establishes brain normative references for Chinese population

Xinhua) 10:00, January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- A study by a Chinese research team has established normative references for brain structure throughout the entire lifespan of Chinese individuals, thereby enhancing diagnostic standards for neurological disorders among patients.

Professor Liu Ya'ou, leader of the research team from the Department of Radiology at Beijing Tiantan Hospital, explained that neurological disease diagnosis in China has long faced two major challenges.

Firstly, the current normative brain references are primarily derived from Western populations. However, the distinctive genetic background and environmental conditions of the Chinese population give rise to significant differences in brain structure. These variations can lead to discrepancies in both diagnosis and therapy.

Secondly, there is an urgent need for data to better distinguish between physiological aging and pathological changes in patients, which would help prevent delays in early diagnosis and intervention during critical periods.

To address these issues, the researchers from Beijing Tiantan Hospital and Beijing Normal University collaborated, integrating magnetic resonance imaging data from 24,061 healthy individuals and 3,932 patients with neurological disorders across China. The team established normative reference ranges for 228 core structural indicators specific to the Chinese population.

The findings were recently published in the international journal Nature Neuroscience.

"By calculating individual brain deviation scores from these normative references, we can quickly quantify deviations in brain structure to help identify specific diseases, significantly improving diagnostic accuracy compared to traditional assessments," said Liu.

For example, Alzheimer's disease shows widespread deviation scores across multiple brain structure indicators, Parkinson's disease primarily shows deviations in deep gray matter, while multiple sclerosis mainly involves deviations in white matter and thalamus volume.

These norm-deviation scores help achieve early screening and diagnosis of neurological disorders and support more precise treatment planning. Currently, this framework has been launched in a clinical pilot at Beijing Tiantan Hospital.

Liu added that the team is deepening cooperation with medical imaging companies. They will further integrate multi-modal imaging, blood biomarkers, genetic testing and other data to advance the precise quantification, diagnosis and treatment for brain health and major neurological diseases.

