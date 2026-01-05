2025 was China's warmest year on record since 1961

Xinhua) 09:40, January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China experienced its warmest year on record in 2025, which saw a national average temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, the China Meteorological Administration said on Sunday.

The figure was 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than the country's typical average annual temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius, said Shi Shuai, a senior engineer at the National Climate Center. Last year, 16 provincial-level regions logged their highest temperatures since 1961, including Xinjiang, Jiangxi and Hubei.

From June to August, the national average temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius -- also 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than usual, and drawing level with 2024 as the hottest summer since 1961.

Beijing recorded its highest annual rainfall since 1961 last year, and both the length and total precipitation of the rainy season in northern China hit historic highs, Shi said.

Looking ahead to this month, Shi warned that northern China should prepare for possible adverse impacts of low temperatures, snow and freezing rain, while the south of the country should guard against meteorological drought.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)