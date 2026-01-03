Diverse exhibitions staged across China during New Year holiday

Xinhua) 09:57, January 03, 2026

People visit the Zhucheng Museum in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Diverse exhibitions staged at museums, galleries and other cultural institutions across the country have greatly enriched people's life during the New Year holiday. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

People visit the Zhengzhou Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Diverse exhibitions staged at museums, galleries and other cultural institutions across the country have greatly enriched people's life during the New Year holiday. (Photo by Ma Jian/Xinhua)

People look at lunar soil samples at the museum of Hebei GEO University in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Diverse exhibitions staged at museums, galleries and other cultural institutions across the country have greatly enriched people's life during the New Year holiday. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition themed on nianhua, a type of centuries-old Chinese woodcut New Year picture, at the Shijiazhuang Art Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Diverse exhibitions staged at museums, galleries and other cultural institutions across the country have greatly enriched people's life during the New Year holiday. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

A child interacts with an exhibit at Binzhou Science and Technology Museum in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Diverse exhibitions staged at museums, galleries and other cultural institutions across the country have greatly enriched people's life during the New Year holiday. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

People visit the museum of Hebei GEO University in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Diverse exhibitions staged at museums, galleries and other cultural institutions across the country have greatly enriched people's life during the New Year holiday. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)

People visit the Qinhuangdao Museum of Glass in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Diverse exhibitions staged at museums, galleries and other cultural institutions across the country have greatly enriched people's life during the New Year holiday. (Photo by Cao Jianxiong/Xinhua)

Children interact with a robot dog during a themed exhibition at Jiaxing Science and Technology Museum in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Diverse exhibitions staged at museums, galleries and other cultural institutions across the country have greatly enriched people's life during the New Year holiday. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

Children interact with a robot during a themed exhibition at Jiaxing Science and Technology Museum in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Diverse exhibitions staged at museums, galleries and other cultural institutions across the country have greatly enriched people's life during the New Year holiday. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

People visit the Guizhou Science and Technology Museum in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Diverse exhibitions staged at museums, galleries and other cultural institutions across the country have greatly enriched people's life during the New Year holiday. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition themed on nianhua, a type of centuries-old Chinese woodcut New Year picture, at the Shijiazhuang Art Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 2, 2026. Diverse exhibitions staged at museums, galleries and other cultural institutions across the country have greatly enriched people's life during the New Year holiday. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

