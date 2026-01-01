China-Nepal border port resumes customs clearance 6 months after floods

Xinhua) 16:00, January 01, 2026

LHASA, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China-Nepal Gyirong-Rasuwa Port, one of the largest land ports between the two countries, resumed customs and passenger clearance on Thursday morning, nearly six months after the area was struck by flood.

Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is a vital trade corridor. Customs data show that the port saw imports and exports worth 4.25 billion yuan (about 604 million U.S. dollars) in 2024, ranking first among ports in the region and accounting for nearly 30 percent of the total China-Nepal trade volume.

However, a flood in July 2025 swept away the bridge connecting Gyirong Port and Rasuwa Port in Nepal, suspending bilateral personnel exchanges and goods trade. Since then, the Chinese and Nepalese governments have worked closely to resume customs clearance.

A steel temporary access bridge was built and passed acceptance. Through joint efforts, cross-border services resumed. "Thanks to the makeshift bridge built by China, I can resume my job," said Nepalese truck driver Thokra Rohit, who came to Gyirong to load goods.

In 1961, Gyirong Port attained approval for opening. In 2017, the port was designated as an international port, thereby allowing access to individuals from countries besides China and Nepal.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)