Companies across China ramp up efforts to intensity production
A drone photo shows several large vessels under construction at a shipbuilding company in Gaogang District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 27, 2025. As the year draws to a close, companies across the country are ramping up efforts, intensifying production to make a final push. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)
A staff member works on a production line at a textile company in an industrial park in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the year draws to a close, companies across the country are ramping up efforts, intensifying production to make a final push. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
Staff members inspect the quality of bottled juice at a workshop in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the year draws to a close, companies across the country are ramping up efforts, intensifying production to make a final push. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)
A drone photo shows several large vessels under construction in Jiangdu District, Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the year draws to a close, companies across the country are ramping up efforts, intensifying production to make a final push. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows cargo ships loading and unloading containers at the container terminal at Lianyungang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the year draws to a close, companies across the country are ramping up efforts, intensifying production to make a final push. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 shows China-made construction machinery being loaded onto a vessel for export to Indonesia at Yantai Port in east China's Shandong. As the year draws to a close, companies across the country are ramping up efforts, intensifying production to make a final push. (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)
Photos
