Dounan Flower Market in Kunming gradually heats up

Xinhua) 22:14, December 31, 2025

People visit the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the New Year approaches, the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, dubbed the "flower capital of Asia," is gradually heating up. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People select fresh-cut flowers at the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the New Year approaches, the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, dubbed the "flower capital of Asia," is gradually heating up. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo shows a view of the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the New Year approaches, the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, dubbed the "flower capital of Asia," is gradually heating up. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A tourist poses for a photo with a bunch of flowers at the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the New Year approaches, the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, dubbed the "flower capital of Asia," is gradually heating up. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A tourist poses for a photo at the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the New Year approaches, the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, dubbed the "flower capital of Asia," is gradually heating up. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists check their selfies at the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the New Year approaches, the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, dubbed the "flower capital of Asia," is gradually heating up. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Flowers are pictured at the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the New Year approaches, the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, dubbed the "flower capital of Asia," is gradually heating up. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A merchant transports fresh-cut flowers at the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. As the New Year approaches, the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, dubbed the "flower capital of Asia," is gradually heating up. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)