Xi's article on implementing guiding principles of key CPC plenum to be published

Xinhua) 16:15, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, will be published on Thursday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in next year's first issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article states that the Party leadership's recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, adopted at the plenary session, constitute a key document guiding economic and social development during the next five-year period (2026-2030).

Thoroughly studying and effectively implementing the guiding principles of the plenum is a major political task for the present and the coming period, it says.

Emphasizing the need to ensure the implementation of the guiding principles, the article says that particular attention should be paid to the following aspects -- unswervingly promoting high-quality development, accelerating the building of a new pattern of development, pushing forward solid progress toward common prosperity for all, better coordinating development and security, and coordinating efforts across all fields of work.

The article stresses the importance of advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance with sustained efforts, adding that a high-pressure stance against corruption must be maintained.

