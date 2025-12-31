Xi, Putin exchange New Year greetings

Xinhua) 13:21, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday exchanged New Year greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his message, Xi extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Putin and the Russian people on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

Noting that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Xi said China and Russia have solemnly commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War and the World Anti-Fascist War, sending a powerful message that peace will prevail, justice will prevail, and the people will prevail.

Xi said the year 2025 also marks a concrete step in the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, recalling that they met in Beijing and Moscow respectively this year, where they exchanged in-depth views on major issues of mutual concern.

He added that the reciprocal visa-free policies between the two countries have been implemented, construction of the energy corridor is progressing steadily, and cooperation in emerging sectors is flourishing.

China and Russia have also supported each other within the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks, contributing their insights and efforts to improve global governance, Xi said.

Noting that 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, Xi said 2026-2027 will be designated as the China-Russia Years of Education.

The Chinese leader also expressed readiness to maintain close exchanges with Putin to jointly push for continuous new progress in bilateral ties in the new era.

Putin conveyed heartfelt New Year greetings to Xi, wishing the Chinese people happiness and well-being.

Noting that the year 2025 has seen the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era maintaining good momentum and achieving fruitful results, Putin said that the two leaders met twice in 2025, jointly commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory against German Nazism and Japanese militarism, and reached a series of important consensus.

Russia and China have actively expanded economic and trade cooperation, with major collaborative projects progressing steadily, Putin said, adding that the mutual visa exemption between the two countries has greatly facilitated personnel exchanges.

In the coming year, the two nations will jointly launch the Russia-China Years of Education, Putin said, expressing his readiness to continue maintaining close communication with Xi on bilateral relations and major international issues.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang exchanged New Year greetings with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Li said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has further advanced and deepened, adding that China stands ready to work with Russia to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for more results in practical cooperation.

Mishustin said that the two governments have created sound conditions for implementing promising cooperation projects, and he is convinced that the New Year will bring new opportunities for fully implementing the strategic plans of the two heads of state.

