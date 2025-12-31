Experts warn U.S. risks losing measles elimination status

Xinhua) 15:04, December 31, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A measles outbreak was reported in the U.S. state of South Carolina on Tuesday, and health experts warned that the country risks losing its elimination status if the spread is not controlled within the next three weeks.

South Carolina's health department on Tuesday reported 20 new measles cases, bringing the state's total for the year to 179.

A total of 287 people are currently under quarantine as measles transmission continues in households, schools and churches in Spartanburg County, South Carolina's epidemiologist Linda Bell said at a press briefing.

Authorities noted a surge in measles cases in South Carolina this year, with most concentrated in Spartanburg County, in the northwest of the state.

Health experts said the majority of cases involve unvaccinated people, most of whom are children between 5 and 17 years old.

Experts attributed the surge in measles cases nationwide largely to declining childhood vaccination rates and a rise in vaccine exemptions.

Meanwhile, measles cases have been simmering in Arizona and Utah following an outbreak that began in late summer. Last week, Washoe County in Nevada saw its first measles case since 2018.

Health officials have also warned of possible exposure to measles at major transportation hubs, including Newark Liberty International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and Denver International Airport.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2,000 measles cases have been reported nationwide this year, with 93 percent occurring among unvaccinated people. This marks the highest number since the highly contagious disease was first considered eliminated in the United States 25 years ago.

Public health experts expect more measles cases well into January, urging the public to get vaccinated.

They have also warned that the United States could lose its elimination status as Canada did last month, if the disease continues to spread for three more weeks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)