Train derailment in U.S. Kentucky causes toxic chemical fire

December 31, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A train derailed near Trenton in the U.S. state of Kentucky on Tuesday, triggering a chemical fire and a brief shelter-in-place order due to toxic fumes, local media reported.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Central Time (1230 GMT), with more than 30 cars of a Chessie System and Seaboard Coast Line train off the tracks, reports said. One car carrying molten sulfur caught fire, releasing toxic sulfur dioxide gas.

Residents within a one-mile radius were told to leave their homes or shelter in place with their heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems turned off, the Trenton Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported. The shelter-in-place order was lifted after the leak was contained, though U.S. Highway 41 remains closed as cleanup operations continue.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

