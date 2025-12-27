Suifenhe railway port handles over 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips since its launch

Xinhua) 13:44, December 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the China-Europe freight trains at the south yard of Suifenhe Railway Station in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As a vital part of the eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train network, the Suifenhe Railway Port has handled more than 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips since its launch in 2018, carrying over 390,000 TEUs of cargo, according to data from China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)

Police officers inspect a China-Europe freight train at the south yard of Suifenhe Railway Station in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Dec. 25, 2025. As a vital part of the eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train network, the Suifenhe Railway Port has handled more than 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips since its launch in 2018, carrying over 390,000 TEUs of cargo, according to data from China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)

Transshipment operations are conducted for the China-Europe freight trains at a container transshipment yard of Suifenhe Railway Station in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Dec. 25, 2025. As a vital part of the eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train network, the Suifenhe Railway Port has handled more than 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips since its launch in 2018, carrying over 390,000 TEUs of cargo, according to data from China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the China-Europe freight trains at the south yard of Suifenhe Railway Station in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As a vital part of the eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train network, the Suifenhe Railway Port has handled more than 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips since its launch in 2018, carrying over 390,000 TEUs of cargo, according to data from China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Qu Yiwei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liu Ning)