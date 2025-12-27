Beijing to deepen high-quality IP development

Xinhua) 13:28, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- By the end of June this year, the number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 people in Beijing stood at 171.8, maintaining the country's leading position in the field of intellectual property (IP), according to China's top IP regulator.

Beijing has been actively promoting comprehensive IP reform and refining its IP policy framework, Meng Bo, head of the Beijing Municipal Intellectual Property Office, said at a press conference on Friday.

Meng highlighted that Beijing has launched a dedicated campaign to promote patent commercialization, successfully matching over 249,000 patents from universities or research institutes with nearly 30,000 enterprises to date.

Beijing has also enacted its first comprehensive local regulation on IP protection and implemented an overseas IP protection system, assisting both domestic and foreign businesses in mitigating overseas IP risks.

A Beijing-based enterprise was one of nine winners at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Global Awards 2024, and the WIPO Global Innovation Index 2025 report has ranked Beijing fourth among the world's top 100 innovation clusters.

"During the first half of 2025, the number of patent transfers and licenses in the city increased 7 percent year on year," Meng said.

In the future, Beijing will explore the establishment of a long-term mechanism to transform more patent achievements into actual productive forces, he added.

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) is advancing full-chain IP reform to drive high-quality development in Beijing, CNIPA spokesperson Heng Fuguang said at the press conference.

The CNIPA's multifaceted support for Beijing's IP development includes the establishment of national demonstration benchmarks for IP reform and the launch of pilot programs to optimize the IP business environment, Heng noted.

Additionally, the CNIPA supports Beijing in advancing the internationalization of IP public services, assisting the city in its rollout of China's first comprehensive IP public service standards and backing its active participation in international IP exchange to enhance the high-level opening-up of the capital's IP sector.

"The CNIPA ensures consistent overseas IP protection standards, providing robust safeguards for multinational enterprises," Heng said, noting that it also supports Beijing in developing a high-caliber IP talent hub, including the joint establishment of an International IP Institute with Tsinghua University to cultivate professionals for cross-border IP collaboration.

