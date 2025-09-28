B. Duck demonstrates Chinese IP overseas development

People's Daily Online) 17:03, September 28, 2025

People's Daily Online reporters visited B. Duck Semk Holdings International Limited in Nanshan district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, to explore its business success on Sept. 16, 2025.

The Hong Kong-listed company, founded in 2005, was an early pioneer in overseas licensing and cultural exports from China.

Hui Ha Lam, founder and CEO of the company, noted that Shenzhen's complete supply chains, solid talent foundation and policy support play a pivotal role in enabling the company to expand business overseas.

The company now operates in 18 countries and regions, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Russia, with its business spanning intellectual property licensing, retail, gaming and cultural tourism.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Du Mingming)