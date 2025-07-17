China deepens global IP ties with over 80 partners

Xinhua) 13:17, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China has established partnerships with over 80 countries and regions in intellectual property (IP) cooperation, the country's top IP official said on Thursday.

Shen Changyu, head of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, said this at a press conference on China's IP achievements during the 14th five-year plan period (2021-2025).

