China reports over 1 million new firms in emerging, future industries in Jan.-Nov.

Xinhua) 13:26, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has seen sustained momentum in emerging and future industries this year, with about 1.01 million companies established in these sectors from January to November, which was up 9 percent year on year, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Emerging industries -- represented by next-generation information technology, high-end equipment manufacturing and new materials -- reported 775,000 newly established firms, an increase of 2.6 percent year on year.

Future industries, including future health care, future intelligence and future energy, expanded at an accelerated pace. There was a 35.8 percent year-on-year surge in new firms across these industries during the period, with the total now at 283,000.

Several frontier tracks have posted explosive gains. The number of new companies in the field of generative artificial intelligence rose more than 29-fold year on year. Newly established firms in the humanoid robotics industry increased 48.9 percent, making it another leading driver of future industries.

The administration said that growth in high-tech and strategic emerging industries is helping Chinese companies move toward more advanced, innovation-led development, advancing China's industrial system toward the medium-high end of the global value chain, and injecting new vitality into high-quality growth.

