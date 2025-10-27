China's forestry and grassland sector forms four industries all worth over 1 trillion yuan

Xinhua) 14:05, October 27, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A report submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Sunday shows that China's forestry and grassland sector has developed four industries worth more than 1 trillion yuan (about 141 billion U.S. dollars) each.

The sector posted a total output of 10.5 trillion yuan in 2024, forming four pillar industries -- wood processing, economic forests, forest tourism and under-forest economy, with all four recording an output value exceeding 1 trillion yuan, the report said.

Despite such progress, the report noted that the industry's foundation remains weak, with limited resource utilization and relatively low per-unit output.

It called for efforts to develop a modern forestry and grassland industry system that covers product development and sales, eco-tourism, forest wellness, environmental education and other related services.

In terms of policy support, the report urged greater central budget investment in infrastructure and industrial base construction in forest areas -- and stronger use of green finance tools to expand credit support for this sector.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)