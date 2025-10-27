China's forestry and grassland sector forms four industries all worth over 1 trillion yuan
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A report submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Sunday shows that China's forestry and grassland sector has developed four industries worth more than 1 trillion yuan (about 141 billion U.S. dollars) each.
The sector posted a total output of 10.5 trillion yuan in 2024, forming four pillar industries -- wood processing, economic forests, forest tourism and under-forest economy, with all four recording an output value exceeding 1 trillion yuan, the report said.
Despite such progress, the report noted that the industry's foundation remains weak, with limited resource utilization and relatively low per-unit output.
It called for efforts to develop a modern forestry and grassland industry system that covers product development and sales, eco-tourism, forest wellness, environmental education and other related services.
In terms of policy support, the report urged greater central budget investment in infrastructure and industrial base construction in forest areas -- and stronger use of green finance tools to expand credit support for this sector.
Photos
Related Stories
- Global industry eyes China's high-speed rail for future growth, connectivity
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Exploring the in-depth transformation of China's modern industrial system
- Interview: Fonterra deepens commitment to China with innovation, strategic investment
- Industrial chain stability sought from latest moves
- Industrial sector posts steady growth
- Chinese electronic component sector solidifies competitiveness amid external pressure
- Popularity of nation's maturing whisky industry uncorked
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.