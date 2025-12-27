Chinese firm builds airport to open gateway to Iraqi historic city

12:43, December 27, 2025 By Duan Minfu, Li Jun ( Xinhua

BAGHDAD, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- In Nasiriyah, the capital city of Iraq's Dhi Qar Province, neighboring the ancient archaeological site of Ur, a modern airport is taking shape. A new control tower stands beside the aircraft parking apron, and the terminal's glass facade sparkles in the sunlight, symbolizing a blend of progress and preservation.

Covering a total floor area of about 50,000 square meters for individual building units, 700,000 square meters for airside infrastructure, the Nasiriyah International Airport project is being carried out by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

Built to accommodate 750,000 passengers annually, the airport is set to become a key transport hub in southern Iraq once operational.

The project involves the construction of a new passenger terminal, control tower, cargo facility, and hotel, alongside the upgrading and renovation of the existing runway and aircraft apron. The Iraqi government sees the project as a "cornerstone" in rebuilding the country's aviation sector and strengthening its trade and tourism connections with neighboring countries.

Zhou Le, executive manager of the project, told Xinhua that the CSCEC is responsible for the design and construction of all airport components, including the airside area and the expressway linking the city center with the airport.

"It will be a modern and fully integrated airport to ensure smooth and safe flights," he said.

The Chinese company has upgraded the existing runway into a new 3400-meter runway capable of accommodating the takeoff and landing of wide-body aircraft for long-haul flights. The team said the long, extremely hot summers in Iraq, when temperatures often exceed 50 degrees Celsius, posed a major challenge to construction work.

The importance of the airport lies especially in its proximity to the archaeological site of ancient Ur City and the new tourism area planned around it. The airport is expected to help attract tourists from within and outside Iraq and facilitate trade, according to the local government.

Samir Latif, an Iraqi engineer working with the project, told Xinhua that the Chinese team has incorporated architectural elements inspired by the Ziggurat of Ur into the exterior design of the main terminal building.

Latif said the airport is a "turning point project" for the city's development, serving as an "important economic, tourism, and cultural gateway" expected to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has visited the site multiple times and expressed his hope that the airport will become a vital transport hub, allowing Iraq to benefit from advanced Chinese construction technologies and management expertise through such projects.

To promote know-how transfer, the Chinese team has been working closely with their local colleges as well as Iraqi universities in engineering testing and technological innovation, aiming to train local professionals and enhance Iraq's engineering capabilities.

"As participants in the Belt and Road Initiative, we are proud to offer solutions for developing Iraq's transportation and civil aviation sectors," Zhou said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liu Ning)