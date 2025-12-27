China achieves record 800-km/h maglev test speed

December 27, 2025

WUHAN, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei East Lake Laboratory on Friday announced a groundbreaking achievement in high-speed maglev technology, with its test line accelerating a 1.1-tonne model train to 800 kilometers per hour in just 5.3 seconds -- a milestone in electromagnetic propulsion research.

The test covered a 1,000-meter track, with the train reaching peak speed at some 600 meters and stopping steadily at its endpoint after an eight-second journey.

The feat was enabled by a "permanent magnet electric suspension guidance plus electromagnetic propulsion" system, which overcame challenges like high-speed aerodynamic stability, low-latency wireless communication and the precision control of linear motors, according to the laboratory.

This is the laboratory's third world record in six months, following demonstrations of 650 kilometers per hour on June 16 and 700 kilometers per hour on July 14.

It said that the 1,000-meter test line will operate as an open platform supporting R&D in next-generation maglev transit, aerospace electromagnetic launches and low-altitude-economy projects, offering support for cutting-edge transportation technologies.

