Interview: China to further propel its digital push over next 5 years

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- In the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), China will double down on efforts to advance Digital China development, as well as drive digital and intelligent transformation across all economic and social sectors, said Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration.

Building a Digital China spans all aspects of production and daily life, driving progress in technological breakthroughs, industrial application and systemic upgrades, thereby reinforcing the nation's competitive edge on the global stage, Liu said.

Data as a factor of production is now playing a more critical role in developing new quality productive forces, said Liu, noting that the scale of China's data industry reached 5.86 trillion yuan (about 832.48 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, supported by a base of more than 400,000 data enterprises.

Liu also noted that China will fully leverage its strengths in abundant data resources, advanced infrastructure, a comprehensive industrial system, and vast application scenarios.

Building on these advantages, China will accelerate the integration of the real and digital economies, cultivate new digital industries and emerging sectors, and shape new drivers of growth and competitive edges, he said.

In the next five years, efforts will be made to harness data factors and digital-intelligent technologies to propel the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, as well as the cultivation of emerging and future industries, Liu said.

To better meet the public's demand for a high-quality life, China will work to expand access to premium digital public services and drive the deep integration of digital and intelligent technologies into public services, including education, healthcare, housing, employment, elderly care and culture, he added.

China will deepen reforms in the market-based allocation of data as a factor of production during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Liu noted.

The country will continue to refine the institutional framework covering data property rights attribution, market trading, benefit distribution, and protection of rights and interests, he said.

Efforts will also be made to promote the development of data infrastructure and enhance the integrated application of data, Liu said.

He also highlighted the importance of fostering international collaboration in the data field while exploring innovative approaches to cross-border data flow.

