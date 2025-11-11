China taps potential of new tech application scenarios to boost economic growth

Xinhua) 08:07, November 11, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is seeking to drive high-quality economic development by exploring further application scenarios for new technologies and products, with the aim of promoting their large-scale industrial application and development, and accelerating the development of emerging industries.

At a policy briefing in Beijing on Monday, Li Chunlin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that scenarios have become key innovation resources, defining the term "scenario" as a bridge that connects technology and industry, and that links research and development with the market.

The briefing was delivered by officials of multiple government departments and came after the General Office of the State Council publicized a related set of guidelines last week.

Li said the guidelines have specified efforts to explore and develop new application scenarios on five major fronts: the digital economy and artificial intelligence; industrial transformation and upgrading in sectors such as manufacturing and transport; industries such as mining and emergency response; social governance services; and public welfare.

He said that these measures will provide opportunities for private capital and private enterprises to participate in the development of scenarios, and revealed that central government funding will be provided to support eligible infrastructure projects that serve major application scenarios.

Also speaking at the briefing, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology official Yao Jun said that the ministry attaches great importance to nurturing scenarios, and it will work to accelerate the exploration of application scenarios in a wide range of fields by utilizing 5G, AI, robotics, industrial internet and BeiDou navigation technologies.

