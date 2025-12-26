China continues to advance global sustainable development with other countries: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:44, December 26, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Against the backdrop of action deficits in global climate governance, China will continue to take on its responsibilities and work with other countries, so as to jointly cope with challenges, overcome difficulties, and advance global sustainable development together, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

According to media reports, the U.S. Science Magazine recently released its list of ten major scientific breakthroughs in 2025. "The seemingly unstoppable growth of renewable energy" ranked at the top, a breakthrough mainly led by China. China takes the lead in producing solar cells, wind turbines and lithium batteries.

When asked for comments, spokesperson Lin Jian said this is another proof that China's contribution to global green energy transition is widely recognized.

Noting that green development is a distinct feature of Chinese modernization, Lin said China established the most complete policy framework for carbon emissions reduction and the largest renewable energy system in the world.

"Our installed capacity of new energy storage exceeded 100 million kilowatts, accounting for over 40 percent of global capacity," said Lin, adding that this makes China one of the countries with the fastest energy intensity reduction.

Lin noted during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), wind and photovoltaic products exported by China helped relevant countries cut 4.1 billion tonnes of CO2. China actively shares the outcomes of its green development and does its best to support Global South countries, he said.

As of October this year, China has signed 55 MoUs on climate change with 43 developing countries, carried out over 300 capacity building programs, and provided over 10,000 training opportunities for over 120 developing countries, Lin added.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)