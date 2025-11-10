Nation drives global energy transition through green innovation, cooperation

China is providing significant momentum for global climate governance by upholding multilateralism and deepening international cooperation, according to a newly released white paper.

The white paper, titled "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality China's Plans and Solutions", which was published on Saturday by the State Council Information Office, highlighted the nation's genuine commitment to climate multilateralism and international climate cooperation.

The country has demonstrated its commitment by engaging in and leading global climate governance, promoting green development under the Belt and Road Initiative, and advancing international cooperation on green and low-carbon development, it said.

In line with the requirements of the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change, which was signed in 2015, China has demonstrated the highest possible ambition in its Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs, taken the most substantial actions and advanced its goals resolutely, the white paper added.

An NDC is a national climate action plan to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts that each party to the Paris treaty is required to establish and then update every five years.

The white paper emphasized that cooperation between China and other BRI partner countries in green infrastructure, energy and transportation has continued to expand. To date, China has established energy partnerships with 34 countries involved in the BRI, and worked with more than 100 countries and regions on green energy projects, it noted.

Adhering to the Paris treaty's principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities", China had also advanced high-standard and high-quality international cooperation on green and low-carbon development, the white paper said.

The nation has offered financial, technological and capacity-building support to the best of its ability to other developing countries, it said.

As of the end of October, China has signed 55 memorandums of understanding on South-South climate cooperation with 43 developing nations and conducted over 300 sessions of capacity-building programs, according to the white paper.

"Looking forward, China stands ready to work with the international community to advance eco-environmental conservation, promote green development, address global climate challenges, protect the green Earth, and secure a cleaner and more beautiful world," it added.

Lyu Wenbin, director of the Academy of Macroeconomic Research's Energy Research Institute, highlighted China's pivotal role in global energy transition, pointing to the nation's significant contributions to wind and solar energy development.

China now supplies more than 80 percent of the world's photovoltaic modules and roughly 70 percent of wind power equipment, Lyu said. Over the past decade, the country's efforts have brought the global levelized cost of electricity down by approximately 60 percent for wind power and 80 percent for solar power, he added.

With robust clean energy production capacity and engineering construction capabilities, the nation has established a complete new energy industry chain, he said, adding that this has enabled China to establish complementary relationships with other countries in terms of energy resources and technology.

"While accelerating its own energy transition, China can provide the world with more high-quality clean energy products and services," Lyu said. "This will help bolster global clean energy production capacity and enable countries to jointly build a secure, stable and clean energy industry chain."

