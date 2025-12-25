China unveils new version of Catalogue of Encouraged Industries for Foreign Investment

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Commerce have unveiled the 2025 version of the Catalogue of Encouraged Industries for Foreign Investment, outlining key measures to attract and use foreign capital with greater efforts, the commission said on Wednesday.

The catalogue, which will be effective from February 1, 2026, represents an important policy for promoting foreign investment in China. Additionally, it is also a key policy document for guiding foreign investment in specific industries and regions, the NDRC noted.

The introduction of the new catalogue aims to implement the Chinese government's decisions and plans on stabilizing foreign investment, and guide more foreign investment toward advanced manufacturing, modern services, high-tech, energy conservation and environmental protection, as well as the central and western regions and the northeastern region, it said.

Compared to the 2022 version, the new document features a net increase of 205 items and includes 303 modifications. In the advanced manufacturing sector, for instance, the new catalogue adds and expands relevant items such as terminal products, components, and raw materials to enhance the development level of the sector's industrial chain and supply chain.

In the next step, the NDRC and the Ministry of Commerce will work with relevant departments to enhance guidance and coordination to ensure the effective implementation of relevant measures in the catalogue.

