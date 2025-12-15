China to take multiple measures to stabilize investment growth

Xinhua) 08:55, December 15, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner said on Saturday that it will take multiple measures to stabilize investment growth in the coming year.

The measures will include leveraging various types of government investment funds, moderately increasing the scale of central budget investment, and continuing to utilize new policy-based financial instruments, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said at a work conference.

Next year, the NDRC will act to invigorate private investment, improve the implementation of consumer goods trade-in programs, boost service consumption, cultivate new growth drivers, and expand high-standard opening up.

