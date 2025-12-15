Home>>
China to take multiple measures to stabilize investment growth
(Xinhua) 08:55, December 15, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner said on Saturday that it will take multiple measures to stabilize investment growth in the coming year.
The measures will include leveraging various types of government investment funds, moderately increasing the scale of central budget investment, and continuing to utilize new policy-based financial instruments, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said at a work conference.
Next year, the NDRC will act to invigorate private investment, improve the implementation of consumer goods trade-in programs, boost service consumption, cultivate new growth drivers, and expand high-standard opening up.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Investment grows as firms make tech shift
- Foreign biz circle bullish on China's opening-up
- Germany stays major investment hub for Chinese firms despite economic headwinds: survey
- China eyed for long-term investment
- Measures unveiled to strengthen support for private investment
- China unveils new measures to boost private investment
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.