The international community should resolutely curb Japan’s nuclear ambitions

16:51, December 24, 2025 By Global Times editorial ( Global Times

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Recently, there has been another shocking statement from Japan's political circles. A senior official in charge of security and defense in Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet told the media that Japan "should possess nuclear weapons." Japan's Defense Minister also claimed that they left open the possibility of Japan reviewing its non-nuclear principles in the future. Given the recent frequent signals from Japanese political figures challenging the nuclear policy red line, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident but rather a carefully orchestrated political probe by right-wing forces in Japan. It must be clearly recognized that the nuclear ambitions of Japan's right-wing forces are no longer whispers in the dark corners but are unmistakably laid bare for all to see.

Although Japanese officials' remarks about possessing nuclear weapons have faced severe criticism domestically and sparked widespread concern internationally, the international community's response to Japan's increasingly expanding military ambitions must not stop at diplomatic condemnation or media pressure. The lessons of history tell us that any form of appeasement toward a country that has yet to thoroughly reflect on its history of aggression could lead to grave consequences. The urgent task now is for peace-loving forces around the world to take action and completely stifle Japan's nuclear ambitions at their inception.

The "nuclear possession theory" of Japan's right-wing forces has a long history and is part of its pursuit to break free from the postwar system and become a military power by any means necessary. As Japan's political rightward shift continues to intensify, although the Japanese government verbally upholds the three non-nuclear principles prohibiting the possession, production, or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons, its actual actions aim to hollow out the foundation of these principles. They are using a "salami-slicing" approach to gradually desensitize the nuclear issue, attempting through continuous media campaigns to make the Japanese public gradually "immune" to the notion of nuclear possession and to encourage both domestic and international audiences to accept discussions about Japan's nuclear possession, even the eventual "fait accompli" of Japan possessing nuclear weapons.

This move is not only an open challenge to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) system, but also a serious disruption of the postwar international order. As the only country in the world to have suffered atomic bombings, Japan should have been the most resolute defender of the global nuclear non-proliferation system. Instead, it is now attempting to transform itself into a possessor of nuclear weapons. This reversal of roles stems not only from a distorted understanding of history, but also exposes the dangerous direction of Japan's strategic trajectory. In response to the dangerous probing by Japan's right-wing forces on the issue of nuclear armament, the international community must forge a strong and unified countervailing force. With the United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at its core, and in coordination with relevant stakeholders, a comprehensive chain of monitoring and deterrence mechanisms targeting Japan's potential nuclear activities should be established.

First, the IAEA's special verification mechanisms for Japan should be strengthened. Japan possesses advanced nuclear technology reserves, and more troublingly, has stockpiled an astonishing amount of separated plutonium. Once the nuclear fuel reprocessing facility in Rokkasho Village, Aomori Prefecture, becomes fully operational, Japan would gain the ability to produce nuclear weapons within a very short timeframe. This "quasi-nuclear state" status is precisely what emboldens Japan's right wing to clamor for nuclear armament. Therefore, the international community should push the IAEA to adopt a dedicated resolution designating Japan as a "key monitoring subject," ensuring that every gram of nuclear material remains under international scrutiny and eliminating any possibility of military conversion under the cover of civilian use.

Second, it is necessary to clarify the "red lines" within the framework of multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations. The UN Security Council should hold a special discussion on the remarks about possessing nuclear weapons made by senior Japanese officials. The international community should promote the adoption of binding statements or resolutions that clearly state that any form of Japan's nuclear armament constitutes a violation of the purposes of the United Nations Charter and poses a fundamental threat to regional peace. If Japan is found to take substantial steps toward acquiring nuclear weapons, corresponding sanctions mechanisms under the UN framework will be automatically triggered.

Third, a joint prevention mechanism should be established in the region. Given Japan's unique geopolitical position, neighboring countries should form a united front on the common interest of preventing Japan's nuclear armament. If Japan takes substantial steps toward acquiring nuclear weapons, neighboring countries should coordinate their positions and respond together, making Japan pay an unbearable price for its reckless actions.

The US attitude is crucial in curbing Japan's nuclear ambitions. Although the US has expressed its opposition in a diplomatic manner, it is far from sufficient. History has shown that every adventure taken by Japan's right-wing forces often reflects a speculation on the strategic intentions of the US. The US has both the responsibility and the capability to use bilateral mechanisms such as the US-Japan Atomic Energy Agreement to effectively block Japan's path to nuclear armament at both the technical and political levels.

Maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region aligns with the common interests of regional countries and is also a shared responsibility of the international community. We warn the Japanese government: Do not misjudge the situation, and do not underestimate the determination of the international community to defend the nuclear non-proliferation regime. Any attempt to challenge the postwar international order and to achieve a "great power dream" through nuclear armament will ultimately lead to self-destruction, pushing Japan into an irreparable abyss. In response to this dangerous tendency, the international community must take action to prevent potential crises and ensure that Japan's nuclear ambitions are given no opportunity to succeed.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)