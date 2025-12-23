281 Japanese public school staff disciplined for sexual violence or sex crimes

Xinhua) 10:14, December 23, 2025

TOKYO, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 281 public school teachers and staff in Japan were disciplined for sexual violence or sexual crimes in fiscal year 2024, according to the country's education ministry.

Data released by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology on Monday showed that, from April 2024 to March 2025, among the 281 cases, 167 individuals were dismissed from their positions, 51 were suspended, and 25 received pay cuts.

In 134 cases, the victims were children or students. Of those 134 cases, 132 individuals were dismissed and two were suspended, the survey showed.

Following the exposure of a series of cases involving teachers and school staff engaging in acts such as secret filming, voyeurism, and indecent behavior, the education ministry has instructed local boards of education to strengthen preventive and supervisory measures, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

The survey covered public elementary, junior high, and high schools across Japan, and included data from 67 boards of education in all prefectures and designated cities nationwide, according to the ministry.

