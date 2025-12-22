Former Japanese PM Ishiba says possessing nuclear weapons would "never be beneficial for Japan"

Xinhua) 10:23, December 22, 2025

TOKYO, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Saturday that possessing nuclear weapons would "never be beneficial for Japan," in response to a senior Japanese official's controversial remarks that Japan should possess nuclear weapons.

"If Japan possesses nuclear weapons, we will have to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the International Atomic Energy Agency," Ishiba said on a live TV program, noting that "Japan's nuclear policy, which supports its energy needs, will become unviable."

"It will never be beneficial for Japan," Ishiba said.

Kyodo News reported on Thursday that a senior official, who is involved in devising security policy under the government led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, told media that Japan should possess nuclear weapons, which has immediately drawn strong criticism at home.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)