Hundreds of Japanese residents sue gov't over inadequate climate response

Xinhua) 09:39, December 19, 2025

TOKYO, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 450 residents from across Japan filed a lawsuit at the Tokyo District Court on Thursday, arguing that the government's response to climate change is inadequate and seeking compensation of 1,000 yen (about 6.4 U.S. dollars) per plaintiff.

According to the Asahi Shimbun, the 452 plaintiffs contended that rising extreme heat and the increasing frequency of natural disasters threaten their lives, health and property, infringing on their right to live with peace of mind and to enjoy a sustainable environment.

The lawsuit points to the goals set under the Paris Agreement, which the Japanese government has accepted, but failed to take sufficient measures to achieve, the plaintiffs argued.

This summer, Japan's average temperatures were significantly higher than the previous record, making it the hottest summer since records began in 1898.

At a news conference held on Thursday, one of the plaintiffs, Kohei Saito, an associate professor at the University of Tokyo, said it was heartbreaking to see children unable to play outdoors because of the extreme heat.

He said the lawsuit aims to push the Japanese government to adopt stricter measures to curb emissions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)