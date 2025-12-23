Xinhua's think tank launches new book on U.S. mind colonization, military hegemony

Xinhua) 13:08, December 23, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, on Monday launched a new book titled "Colonization of the Mind" in both Chinese and English during the 36th academic conference on journalism held by Xinhua News Agency.

Published by Xinhua Publishing House, the book is a compilation of two think tank reports, namely one titled "Colonization of the Mind -- The Means, Roots, and Global Perils of U.S. Cognitive Warfare" and the other "Origins, Facts and Perils of U.S. Military Hegemony."

The report on U.S. mind colonization reveals the fact that the United States has long eroded other countries' sovereignty through ideological penetration, undermining fairness and justice in international perceptions. The report was first released during the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025 on Sept. 7.

The report on U.S. military hegemony explores the ideological roots, tools, and practices of U.S. military hegemony, as well as the damage it has inflicted on global security and stability. The report was first released on Sept. 5, 2023, and was later revised in light of the latest developments before being included in the newly published book.

Experts attending Monday's academic conference believe that since their release, the two reports have played an important role in building consensus among Global South countries on pursuing independent development and breaking free from hegemonic constraints.

The United States has frequently launched wars and engaged in various forms of confrontation around the world, always cloaking its actions in seemingly persuasive rhetoric, which, in itself, is a concrete manifestation of "mind colonization," said Chen Gang, dean of the School of Journalism and Communications at Peking University.

Chen added that the new book provides an innovative and systematic study of U.S mind colonization and its underlying mechanisms, which could help countries worldwide, particularly those in the Global South, remain vigilant and take preventive measures.

Jiang Fei, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that amid profound changes unseen in a century, it is imperative to conduct an in-depth examination of the various manifestations of Western neocolonialism, restructure the cognitive frameworks of all countries, and reshape the global communication order.

This is highly beneficial to promoting solidarity among Global South countries, as well as enhancing world peace and development, Jiang added.

