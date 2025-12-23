Trump renews call to take over Greenland

Xinhua) 10:12, December 23, 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his call to take over Greenland, which triggered strong objections from Denmark and the European Union.

"We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. "They say Denmark owns it. Denmark has spent no money and has no military protection," Trump said.

Denmark is legally responsible for Greenland's defence and maintains military capabilities related to the island.

On Sunday, Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland.

"We have to have it (Greenland) and he (Landry) wanted to lead the charge," Trump said.

