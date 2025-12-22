Power outage in San Francisco affects 130,000 households

Xinhua) 10:16, December 22, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A large-scale power outage struck San Francisco on Saturday, affecting about 130,000 households and businesses, or roughly one-third of all customers served by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) in the city.

According to PG&E's website, the first outage was reported at around 9:40 a.m. (1740 GMT), cutting electricity to approximately 15,000 residential and commercial customers.

A second outage began around 10:10 a.m. (1810 GMT), with PG&E's online outage map initially showing that about 25,000 customers were affected.

The company later updated the map, indicating that the scope of the outages continued to expand.

The San Francisco Fire Department said that a fire broke out inside a PG&E substation in the city on Saturday afternoon, triggering at least some of the power outages.

In a post on social platform X, PG&E said it was "working with first responders and city officials on an outage in San Francisco affecting 130,000 customers."

As of 5:30 p.m. (0130 GMT Sunday), a PG&E spokesperson said the company was still unable to provide an estimated time for the restoration of power in any part of the city.

