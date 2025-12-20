People visit Story of Lights themed park in Prague
A woman poses for photos at the Story of Lights themed park in Prague, the Czech Republic, Dec. 19, 2025. An Europe-themed light park illuminates the banks of the Vltava River in Prague, offering visitors an immersive journey of architecture and light. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
People pose for selfies at the Story of Lights themed park in Prague, the Czech Republic, Dec. 19, 2025. An Europe-themed light park illuminates the banks of the Vltava River in Prague, offering visitors an immersive journey of architecture and light. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
People visit the Story of Lights themed park in Prague, the Czech Republic, Dec. 19, 2025. An Europe-themed light park illuminates the banks of the Vltava River in Prague, offering visitors an immersive journey of architecture and light. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
A woman poses for photos at the Story of Lights themed park in Prague, the Czech Republic, Dec. 19, 2025. An Europe-themed light park illuminates the banks of the Vltava River in Prague, offering visitors an immersive journey of architecture and light. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
People visit the Story of Lights themed park in Prague, the Czech Republic, Dec. 19, 2025. An Europe-themed light park illuminates the banks of the Vltava River in Prague, offering visitors an immersive journey of architecture and light. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
Children play at the Story of Lights themed park in Prague, the Czech Republic, Dec. 19, 2025. An Europe-themed light park illuminates the banks of the Vltava River in Prague, offering visitors an immersive journey of architecture and light. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
