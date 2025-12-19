Chinese exporters target Middle East buyers at Dubai trade expo

Xinhua) 08:39, December 19, 2025

DUBAI, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2,000 Chinese companies are showcasing a wide range of Chinese-made products, from baby and maternal goods to AI-powered smart glasses, at the ongoing 19th China (UAE) Export Brand Joint Expo, which opened on Wednesday at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The three-day event, the largest since its launch in 2010, spans about 80,000 square meters and features seven specialized zones tailored to the robust procurement demand in the Middle East, covering sectors such as textiles, home appliances and electronics, industrial equipment and building materials.

It aims to provide a professional platform for Chinese exporters to connect with regional markets as they seek overseas expansion amid intensifying global competition, according to the event's organizers.

At the booth of Hangzhou-based smart eyewear maker Hangzhou Lingban Technology Co. Ltd., visitors tested Rokid Glasses. The AI-powered smart glasses integrate real-time translation, AI commands, photography, navigation and mobile payments, with information displayed through waveguide lenses.

"This is very advanced technology," said Salim Malainf, a buyer from India, after trying the product. He added that the real-time translation function and competitive pricing made it particularly attractive and that he would consider purchasing.

China's broad and integrated supply chain also won recognition from overseas buyers. Clive Coutinho, from Dubai-based architectural model maker Titan Models, said Chinese products cover a wide range of sectors and price points. "You can pretty much buy everything from China."

"I very much hope to visit China in the future to attend the Canton Fair and see major manufacturing provinces firsthand," he said. "Before that, exhibitions like this help us understand Chinese companies and look for potential cooperation opportunities."

Nowadays, Chinese exporters are increasingly moving beyond single-product export toward system-level solutions. Guangzhou Grope Furniture Co., LTD. showcased movable, multifunctional soundproof pods designed for use in banks, schools, airports and office buildings, attracting strong interest from Middle Eastern buyers.

The company's chairman, Tan Zhi, said demand for high-quality public space solutions in the Middle East continues to grow, adding that the company plans to expand its presence in the region as part of its overseas strategy.

Held twice a year, the China (UAE) Export Brand Joint Expo has become one of the key platforms linking Chinese export-oriented firms with buyers in the Middle East.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)