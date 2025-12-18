China launches island-wide special customs operations in Hainan FTP

Xinhua) 10:30, December 18, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a foreign vessel carrying petrochemical raw materials berthing at Yangpu Port in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), the world's largest FTP by area, allowing freer entry of overseas goods, expanded zero-tariff coverage and more business-friendly measures.

The move is widely seen as a landmark step in China's ongoing efforts to promote free trade and expand high-standard opening-up at a time of rising protectionism worldwide.

Under the new arrangements, the tropical island of more than 30,000 square km has been designated as a special customs supervision zone. This marks a new stage in the development of the Hainan FTP, which enables freer flows of goods, capital, personnel and data, supported by zero tariffs, low tax rates and a simplified tax system.

A meeting to launch island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) is held in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan FTP. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A billboard for the launch of island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) is seen in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 17, 2025. China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

