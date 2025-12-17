China's State Council Information Office hosts 2026 New Year reception

Xinhua) 10:42, December 17, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office hosted a New Year reception on Tuesday at the National Museum of China in Beijing, bringing together nearly 500 participants from home and abroad.

The event was attended by members of Chinese and international media organizations, spokespersons for central Party and government departments, foreign diplomats, representatives of international organizations, as well as experts and scholars from think tanks.

Attendees noted that in 2025, China's economy pressed ahead despite pressures, with reform and opening up advancing steadily and high-quality development delivering fresh results. More foreigners have come to China to invest, do business, travel, and engage in exchanges, experiencing the appeal of Chinese civilization and sharing the dividends of China's development.

They added that they are willing to share with the world what they have seen, heard, and experienced in China, presenting to the international community a true, multi-dimensional, and panoramic view of China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)