China's State Council Information Office hosts 2026 New Year reception
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office hosted a New Year reception on Tuesday at the National Museum of China in Beijing, bringing together nearly 500 participants from home and abroad.
The event was attended by members of Chinese and international media organizations, spokespersons for central Party and government departments, foreign diplomats, representatives of international organizations, as well as experts and scholars from think tanks.
Attendees noted that in 2025, China's economy pressed ahead despite pressures, with reform and opening up advancing steadily and high-quality development delivering fresh results. More foreigners have come to China to invest, do business, travel, and engage in exchanges, experiencing the appeal of Chinese civilization and sharing the dividends of China's development.
They added that they are willing to share with the world what they have seen, heard, and experienced in China, presenting to the international community a true, multi-dimensional, and panoramic view of China.
Photos
Related Stories
- China releases plan to boost high-quality development of service outsourcing
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Yin Yanlin: Unswervingly follow the path of financial development with Chinese characteristics
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Boosting financial services in five fields, advancing high-quality development of the financial sector
- China's high-quality growth creates new opportunities for Portuguese-speaking countries, says chamber head
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Digital finance eases access to medical care
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.