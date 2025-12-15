Feature: Remembering Nanjing Massacre -- Belarusians, Chinese unite in grief and hope at film premiere

MINSK, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Belarusian premiere of the Chinese historical film "Dead To Rights," which depicts the horrific events of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, became a profound moment of shared historical reflection and solidarity.

Held at the Pioneer Cinema in Minsk on the eve of China's national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre, the screening attracted a diverse audience of over 200 people, including students, government officials and workers, who gathered in solemn remembrance of this dark chapter in human history.

Based on historical accounts, the film graphically portrays the systematic atrocities committed by Japanese militarist forces during the six-week massacre, in which an estimated 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers were killed.

From the opening scenes to the final credits, the cinematic portrayal held the audience in rapt attention. The emotional weight was palpable throughout the screening, as viewers reacted with distress, anguish and deep empathy. Many were moved to tears during the particularly brutal sequences depicting the suffering of women and children.

For many Belarusian viewers, the tragedy of Nanjing resonated profoundly with their own national trauma. During World War II, Belarus lost approximately one-third of its population. Belarusian stage director Vera Tkachenko, visibly shaken after the screening, said this film reveals the brutal truth about the Nanjing Massacre that must be known and remembered.

"The systematic violence against civilians, the destruction of cultural heritage, and the immense human suffering must never be forgotten," she said.

Tkachenko also shared a personal connection to wartime loss, noting that her great-grandfather never returned from the Battle of Stalingrad. "Just as China remembers Nanjing, Belarus remembers Khatyn and the countless other villages destroyed during the war," she said, adding that Belarusians share the pain of the Chinese people from that devastating conflict.

Vadim Borovik, a deputy of the Minsk City Council who has previously visited the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, said the film's historical authenticity left a profound impact on him.

"Seeing the brutal depiction of Japanese fascists' violence against civilians made my heart bleed," he said. "The experiences shown on screen -- the mass executions, torture of prisoners and destruction of homes -- resonate with our own history of occupation and suffering. Belarus and China share a common historical memory of enduring unimaginable horrors yet emerging with strengthened resolve to preserve peace."

The screening highlighted a shared commitment to guarding the historical truth against distortion and denial. Ivan Gancheryonok, deputy chairman of the Belarusian Society of Friendship and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries, expressed particular outrage at ongoing attempts to rewrite the history of the massacre.

"The film's portrayal of Japanese war criminals attempting to deny their atrocities in court mirrors contemporary efforts to whitewash this history," he said. "Some Japanese politicians still refuse to acknowledge the full extent of these war crimes. Through cultural exchanges and films like this, we can ensure the truth prevails."

The premiere concluded with a moving video presentation contrasting the ruins of Nanjing in 1937 with the modern, prosperous city of today -- a powerful visual testament to resilience, recovery and renewal born from profound tragedy.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Zhang Wenchuan stressed the enduring importance of remembering history. He reaffirmed China's commitment to working with the international community, including Belarus, as guardians of historical truth and defenders of world peace.

He expressed hope that future generations "may forever bask in the sunshine of peace, achieved through remembering the lessons of history and honoring the victims of past atrocities."

