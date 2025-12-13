Feature: Renowned Chinese choir brings the house down on first tour in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 11:25, December 13, 2025

The China National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Chorus, together with Choralla, a local Saudi choir, stage the World Famous Songs Concert at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2025.

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Saudi artists performed together on Thursday at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran, eastern Saudi Arabia, in a concert that marked the highlight of the China National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Chorus's first tour in the kingdom.

The World Famous Songs Concert was presented jointly with Choralla, a local Saudi choir.

The evening ended with a standing ovation after the performers delivered a program of folk and art songs from around the world. They returned to the stage for an encore of Auld Lang Syne. Audiences clapped along throughout the show and responded enthusiastically to Chinese classics such as In That Distant Place and Jasmine Flower.

For the performers, the collaboration was meaningful. "When we sang together, I got goosebumps and even cried at the end," said Choralla member Asmaa Sheikh. She said the choirs spent months preparing, including learning each other's languages and holding joint rehearsals in Saudi Arabia. "We connected easily, like one big family," she added.

Members of the NCPA Chorus shared similar views. "It was exciting to perform classic songs from both countries in each other's languages," said Zhao Jin, the choir's soprano section leader. "We supported one another from rehearsals through the performance."

According to Jiao Miao, director and resident conductor of the NCPA Chorus, the tour, co-organized by the NCPA and Ithra, is part of the 2025 China-Saudi Cultural Year. "When artists from our two nations perform together, the connection created through music is strong and lasting," she said.

The program included multilingual works from Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, supported by piano, African drums, cajon, and maracas, with some pieces incorporating dance and theatrical elements.

Paul Bearne, head of Performing Arts at Ithra, said the NCPA Chorus delivered exceptional performances, whether singing in Chinese, Arabic, or other languages. "Music is a universal language," he said. "It allows people to connect across geographic and linguistic boundaries."

Audience members described the concert as memorable. Saudi attendee Alaa Altamimi, who said she is a long-time fan of Chinese culture, bought her ticket two months in advance. "Tonight was special," she said. "The atmosphere was better than I expected."

The NCPA Chorus also held a children's concert on Wednesday for more than 800 students from 12 local schools. Jiao said the group aims to promote music education wherever it travels. "Music plants seeds of creativity," she said. "Working with these children was very rewarding."

Founded in 2007, the NCPA is China's leading national performing arts institution, renowned for its distinctive shell-shaped building and international collaborations. Established in 2009, the NCPA Chorus is its resident ensemble and is regarded as one of China's top choirs.

Mussab Alsaaran, acting director of Ithra, said hosting the NCPA Chorus was an important part of this year's cultural exchange activities and expressed hope for more Chinese performances in the future.

Wang Cheng, vice president of the NCPA, said the center will continue to bring leading Chinese ensembles to Saudi Arabia and looks forward to welcoming Saudi artists to perform in Beijing.

The China National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Chorus perform at the World Famous Songs Concert at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2025.

The China National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Chorus, rehearse with Choralla, a local Saudi choir, for the World Famous Songs Concert at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2025.

The China National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Chorus perform at the World Famous Songs Concert at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2025. Chinese and Saudi artists performed together on Thursday in a concert that marked the highlight of the NCPA Chorus's first tour in the kingdom. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

The China National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Chorus perform at the World Famous Songs Concert at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2025. Chinese and Saudi artists performed together on Thursday in a concert that marked the highlight of the NCPA Chorus's first tour in the kingdom. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

The China National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Chorus perform at the World Famous Songs Concert at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2025. Chinese and Saudi artists performed together on Thursday in a concert that marked the highlight of the NCPA Chorus's first tour in the kingdom. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

