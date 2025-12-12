China's grain output tops 714 mln tonnes in 2025

Xinhua) 14:12, December 12, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved another year of bumper grain harvest in 2025, with total output hitting a record high of 714.88 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday.

The figure represents a year-on-year increase of 1.2 percent, according to the NBS.

The bumper harvest was driven by increases in both planting area and per-unit yield. The country's grain planting areas expanded for the sixth consecutive year to exceed 119 million hectares in 2025, while grain output per unit area rose 1.1 percent from a year earlier, the NBS data showed.

NBS official Wei Fenghua attributed the stable growth in acreage to the country's multipronged measures, which include strengthening the protection and quality of arable land, optimizing planting structures, and promoting the reclamation of abandoned farmland.

Wei said that the country's bumper grain harvest lays a solid foundation for accelerating the pace of agricultural and rural modernization, and advancing all-around rural revitalization.

He also noted that the achievement provides strong support for consolidating the momentum of China's economic recovery and promoting high-quality development, and makes positive contributions to stabilizing the international grain market and safeguarding global food security.

