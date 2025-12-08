Tengchong Scientists Forum 2025 opens in SW China's Yunnan
Gu Binglin, forum chair and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, speaks at the opening ceremony of Tengchong Scientists Forum 2025 in Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2025. The forum, attracting more than 120 academicians and over 70 presidents of well-known universities from home and abroad, opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Anhaowei)
Guests attend the opening ceremony of Tengchong Scientists Forum 2025 in Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2025. The forum, attracting more than 120 academicians and over 70 presidents of well-known universities from home and abroad, opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Anhaowei)
This photo shows the opening ceremony of Tengchong Scientists Forum 2025 in Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2025. The forum, attracting more than 120 academicians and over 70 presidents of well-known universities from home and abroad, opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Anhaowei)
Students perform at the opening ceremony of Tengchong Scientists Forum 2025 in Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2025. The forum, attracting more than 120 academicians and over 70 presidents of well-known universities from home and abroad, opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Anhaowei)
Photos
